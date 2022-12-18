Arabic Language Day 2022: All You Need To Know

Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages globally. The United Nations has been marking Arabic Language Day on December 18 every year since 2012 to honour the language and the cultural diversity of the Middle Eastern region. The annual celebration of the Arabic culture falls on the day in 1973 when the UN General Assembly adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the international organisation.

Origin Of Arabic

Arabic comes from the Afro-Asiatic language family whose branches include Hebrew and Aramaic. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Arabic first emerged in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula. Its earliest traces date back to the eighth century BCE. Like most languages, Arabic, too, developed over a period of time, influenced, defined, and refined by dynamic cultural events.

A substantial portion of the Arabic language’s development occurred between the third and sixth century CE, with more additions made to the script in the seventh century CE.

The tenth century witnessed intense interest in the language by Arab linguists and scholars, who compiled six Arabic dictionaries alongside more niche works.

Diversity

Scholars have faced difficulty in defining Arabic as a language. Modern Standard Arabic, which differs minutely from Classical Arabic (close to the language of the Qur’an), is used in newspapers, novels, formal broadcasts, and political speeches.

However, the spoken varieties of Arabic see a lot of differentiation. Some of these are even mutually unintelligible. The issue with classifying or excluding these varieties from the folds of Arabic lies in how they exhibit common features which are either not found uniformly throughout all varieties or are found in other languages, too.

Arabic Language Day 2022: Theme

In a bid to celebrate this diversity, the UN has declared the theme for this year’s Arabic Language Day as “The Contribution of the Arabic Language to Human Civilization and Culture". UNESCO will shed light on the multiple contributions of Arabic to society’s linguistic and cultural diversity and knowledge production.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here