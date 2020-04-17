Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Archana Puran Singh’s House Help Wins Hearts Online with Her ‘Nokjhok’ Videos

In one of the recent videos, Bhagyashri can be seen talking to Archana Puran Singh and her husband actor Parmeet Sethi.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Archana Puran Singh's House Help Wins Hearts Online with Her 'Nokjhok' Videos
In one of the recent videos, Bhagyashri can be seen talking to Archana Puran Singh and her husband actor Parmeet Sethi.

Popular movie and TV actress Archana Puran Singh is living the time of her life with her family, including the house help Bhagyashri. The judge of The Kapil Sharma Show is entertaining netizens with the new nokjhok video series on her Instagram.

In one of the recent videos, Bhagyashri can be seen talking to Archana and her husband actor Parmeet Sethi.

As the video commences, Bhagyashri starts laughing suddenly. When Archana asks her the reason for the happiness, she said a funny joke on TV made her smile.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress went on to add that no matter what the situation is, Bhagyashri always manages to stay happy. When asks the reason for it, she credits it to living with Archana’s happy family.

“Miss Sunshine Bright and cheerful! Hazir jawaab! #bhagyashrirocks,” the caption on the video read.

In another video, Bhagyashri gives the “goodness” certificate to Parmeet. The house help first says the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge actor always doubts her work.

To this, Archana says, “Are you complaining about sir?” Bhagyashri immediately replies, “You are good sir.”

These videos have become a hit among netizens and seems like Bhagyashri has also discovered the fact that she has become a social media celeb.

“#bhagyashrirocks discovers she's rocking on social media ...while #nokjhonk continues with @iamparmeetsethi,” Archana posted another video.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

