Are Acid Reflux and Gas Different? How to Get Rid of Them

Millions of people in the modern world follow irregular and unhealthy lifestyles. Hence, they encounter health problems like acid reflux and gas that have also become very common.

Passing gas is usually a normal thing but can also be awkward in some situations. However, acid reflux if not treated timely can lead to major health complications.

According to an article published in Healthline, both acid reflux and gas are digestive system-related problems but also have a lot of differences. Here’s how both the problems are different from each other and yet have a connection.

Acid Reflux

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), when acidity builds up in the stomach, it is medically called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux disease.

According to statistics, the condition affects about 20 percent of the people in America. Acidity occurs when the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) of the tube leading from the throat to the stomach either suddenly comes into a state of rest or is unable to tighten the tube properly.

If you are facing persistent and chronic reflux symptoms more than twice per week, you may have GERD. The condition is not age bound; people of all ages may experience it. Complications from GERD can be serious including scarring, ulcer, pancreas cancer, cancer, etc.

Main causes of acidity include smoking, drinking alcohol, obesity, pregnancy, and connective tissue disease

Gas

Passing gas is a common issue. Your digestive system produces gas and eliminates it either as a gas or as a burp. The average person passes gas about 13 to 21 times per day. The gas is mostly composed of carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and methane. Gas in the digestive tract is caused by either swallowing air or the breakdown of foods by bacteria in the colon.

More gas is produced by consuming food like Apple, Beans, Broccoli, Sprouts, Cabbage, Onion, and Peach.

Acid reflux and gas connection

There might be a connection between both conditions. Many things that contribute to gas also lead to acid reflux.

But you can get rid of these problems by paying attention to your daily diet and lifestyle. Eat only a little at a time. Avoid fatty food. Maintain your weight as per your age and height. Quit smoking. Make a habit to go on walks after eating.

