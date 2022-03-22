Are Breast Implants Safe? Know What Research Says

Breast implants are one of the most common cosmetic procedures that have been making their name amongst people all around the world. These implants are not only done to become paragon physically but also to get the sense of satisfaction that you feel beautiful inside out. Not only cis women but trans women and transgenders also opt for these implants to have desired body and feel better about their appearance.

But like any other cosmetic procedure, the aftermath of breast implant is something to be aware of before opting for it. Common questions that pop up in everyone’s mind about breast implants are various such as, are they safe? Can breast implants cause cancer? Do they feel natural? Can implants leak?

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a complete report ‘Breast Implants – Certain Labeling Recommendations to Improve Patient Communication Final Guidance’ that provides all the needed answers.

First, let’s take a look at the types of breast implants that are there. There are two basic breast implants: saline implants and silicone implants. The saline implants are hard silicone elastomer shells that are filled with sterile saline solution. Silicone implants are silicone shells that are filled with silicone gel. This implant is the most popular and preferred one.

According to a report of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), silicone breast implants do not cause any major disease such as cancer. The FDA report also confirms that they did not detect any association between silicone gel-filled breast implants and connective tissue disease, breast cancer, or reproductive problems. However, breast implants might cause complications such as breast pain, breast sensation, or nipple sensation in some cases.

As far as breastfeeding is concerned, some women with implants can do it while others could face difficulty. Other complications include infection, implant rupture in which the silicone gel is leaked. Capsular contracture is another post breast implant issue and relates to distortion and shrinkage of fibrous tissues around the concerned area.

While breast implants are mostly safe, and don’t have any deadly consequences, one should be aware of all the possible complications.

