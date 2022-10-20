Are Hot Showers Better Than Cold Showers? Time To Find Out.

Are you a hot shower person? Well, you’re not alone. But did you know that it is equally crucial to include cold showers in your daily regimen? You read that right, cold showers, the ones you dread taking in the morning when you are the last one up have a million benefits. But that does not mean you should ditch hot showers. Regardless of your opinion of either of them, you should be aware of their health advantages.

Let us start with cold showers:

Makes your hair smoother

A cold shower helps in retaining natural oils in one’s hair. If you are prone to dry skin then a cold shower is exactly what you need as it keeps the skin hydrated.

Good for blood circulation

Our hearts naturally beat faster in the cold, which in turn causes our bodies to pump blood more quickly. Even when we get out of the shower, our circulation remains better since the heart is pumping more effectively.

Say bye to the blues

Bathing in cold water has an antidepressant effect on us. This happens because we produce noradrenaline and beta-endorphins when we are exposed to cold water, and electrical signals are sent from our nerve endings to our brain at the same time.

Benefits of hot shower:

Pretty pores

Bathing in hot water opens up our pores. The flush out the accumulated dirt and toxins. This, as a result, assists in obtaining ravishing skin.

Sound sleep

Hot showers before bed improve sleep quality for people of all ages. This happens because our body relaxes while bathing and as a result, we sleep better.

Improves respiratory symptoms

While taking a hot shower you expose your nose to the heat of the stream. As a result, it loosens your phlegm assisting in opening the airways and cleaning the nasal passage.

