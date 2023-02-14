Are Ice Baths Effective? Know About The Side Effects Of The Popular Recovery Technique

An ice bath, also known as a cold-water immersion, is a rehabilitation technique that’s quickly becoming popular among sports stars and celebs. The technique involves being submerged in a tub of ice-cold water for 10 to 15 minutes after engaging in strenuous exercise. But are there any possible risks and side effects from taking ice baths?

It depends, say the experts. While there is some limited evidence suggesting that ice baths can reduce muscle soreness and fatigue, along with other benefits like improved mood and immunity, the science is not unanimous. Some studies suggest that ice baths can even hinder strength gain and muscle recovery. Scientists and experts suggest that more research is needed but experiments are hampered by the difficulty of devising a control group for cold exposure.

“They can certainly soothe sore muscles, but more research is needed before we can make a firm conclusion,” explained Evan Werk, MD and a sports and family physician, to Banner Health. If you’re wondering if this is an effective recovery method, here are a few downsides to consider.

Side effects of ice baths

Hypothermia

Long-term immersion in the ice can result in hypothermia, a dangerous drop in the core temperature of the body. While this is not a concern for healthy individuals, it can prove to be a problem for certain people. For example, people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes are unable to properly maintain their core body temperature.

Heart stroke or cardiac arrest

The cold temperature can constrict blood vessels and reduce blood circulation throughout the body. As a result, patients with heart disease or high blood pressure are more likely to have a stroke or cardiac arrest after taking an ice bath.

In cases of open wounds or recent surgery, avoid taking an ice bath.

Soaking an open wound or surgical site in an ice bath can spread bacteria from other parts of your body into the wound, increasing the risk of infection.

If you have frostbite, avoid taking an ice bath.

If you have a history of frostbite, you should avoid taking an ice bath since it could harm you by freezing the skin and underlying tissues.

Strength training’s utility is diminished.

Long-term muscular growth reduction or even muscular stunting may be observed as a result of post-exercise ice baths.

Tips to consider while taking an ice bath

Here are some pointers to keep in mind to make the ice bath experience more risk-averse.

Temperature: The water temperature in the ice bath should be between 10-15° Celsius.

Duration: Do not stay in the ice bath for more than 10 to 15 minutes.

Exposure: Begin with exposing your feet and lower legs and then move towards the chest as you get comfortable with the cold water.

Ice bath at home: To maintain the proper balance of ice and water in your tub, use a thermometer. If the water is too hot, gradually add ice. If it’s too chilly, add warm water until you achieve the ideal temperature.

Right timing: Immerse yourself in cold water within 30 minutes of completing a workout to hasten the healing and inflammatory processes.

