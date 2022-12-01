CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Lifestyle » Are Indian Creators Rooting For Short Video Platforms? Find Out
1-MIN READ

Are Indian Creators Rooting For Short Video Platforms? Find Out

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 17:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Being a successful next-gen creator is not just about creating to grab attention; it is about creating opportunities for yourself and your community

Being a successful next-gen creator is not just about creating to grab attention; it is about creating opportunities for yourself and your community

Stupendous growth in terms of likes, views and shares, and millions of new followers everyday – that’s how social media platforms work

Stupendous growth in terms of likes, views and shares, and millions of new followers everyday – that’s how social media platforms work. Indian creators realised the power of short form videos with Instagram’s reels and Youtube’s shorts. However, it all started with TikTok and Indian creators from every corner of the country kept us hooked with their content. But the ban on Chinese apps by Indian government gave the creator economy a setback and encouraged them to find creative avenues elsewhere and thus gave rise a lot of short video content platforms.

The ban on Tiktok led to the rise of many short-form video content platforms, and it is clear that we are entering a new era of multiple platforms that would differentiate based on content, creators, and audience. Most Indian creators want to be present across multiple platforms seeking faster recognition, monetisation, and fame.

Many creators who have built their stardom on short-video space have leapfrogged into the world of professional performing arts in playback singing, fashion, comedy, and movies. For instance, Sireesha Bhagavatula, 24years, who hails from Vizag, found her first major playback singing break with the maestro AR Rahman, was co-winner of Hipi G.O.A.T. – a singing contest. GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, short-video platform, says, “The opportunities that short video platforms offer to break out are not only restricted to the young but are now being embraced by people in middle ages too.”

Garima Gupta, 50 won the Supermom challenge on Hipi by showcasing her unique ability to sing a song in reverse effortlessly and got an invite to perform at a big reality show on national TV.

RELATED NEWS

We’ve been living through the greatest disruption in video content generation and consumption since the birth of the mobile phone. It’s an extraordinary and unique opportunity to take this to more people, inspire them, and for them to bring more joy to more people,” adds Bindra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 16:58 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 17:14 IST