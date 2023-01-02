Are Iron Supplements Risk-Free For Children? How Its Excess Iron Can Be Problematic

Iron is an essential nutrient for human beings because it enables the body to produce haemoglobin, which carries oxygen from the lungs in the red blood cells. Iron also helps produce hormones. It is found in foods and there are over-the-counter supplements that offer iron in abundance. While we know that prescribed iron supplements are safe for adults, how safe are they for children?

Iron is an important nutrient, especially for kids who are growing as they need it for their psychological development. Iron deficiency can delay that, and kids may withdraw socially and have shorter attention spans. Some other symptoms may include fatigue, cold hands and feet, pale skin, slow growth, poor appetite, and behavioural problems.

The daily intake of iron recommended for children, according to WebMD, are:

Birth to 6 months: 0.27 milligrams

7 to 12 months: 11 milligrams

1 to 3 years old: 7 milligrams

4 to 8 years old: 10 milligrams

9 to 13 years old: 8 milligrams

Teen boys need 11 mg of iron per day and teen girls require about 15 mg per day. If a girl’s monthly period is heavy, they may need more due to a large amount of blood loss. Consult the doctor if your child shows symptoms but do not try to give them iron supplements without a doctor’s approval.

If the iron supplements lead to an overabundance of iron, it may catalyze the generation of hydroxyl radicals through what is known as the “Fenton reaction”. This can lead to hemochromatosis. According to Mayo Clinic, hemochromatosis is a condition where the body absorbs excess iron from foods and stores it in organs such as the heart, liver and pancreas. Too much iron can lead to heart problems, liver disease, and diabetes.

Due to the body’s inability to remove iron from the body easily, the treatment includes regularly removing blood from the body.

