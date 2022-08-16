Are Magnetic Lashes Safe For Your Eyes?

Aren’t we all jealous of people with long and curly lashes? Oh yes. And who doesn’t love huge and curled lashes? We guess everyone. For that, we either google some DIYs to help them grow or maybe we try those various fake lashes available on the market.

Some are glued and some are magnetic, though glued can be a little tricky for beginners. People generally opt for magnetic ones that are quick and hassle-free. For those of you who don’t know what these magnetic eyelashes are, don’t worry, we got you covered.

With time, technology has changed a lot. Now people are using more ready-to-wear things. One such easy and ready-to-wear eye makeup is Magnetic Eye Lashes. According to Web MD, earlier glue was the only adhesive used while applying false lashes.

Now, highlighting the eyes has become much simpler thanks to these magnetic eyelashes. And you must be wondering how these work. They have tiny magnetic layers that cover your natural eyelashes from the top side and bottom and they stick together for long-term durability. Apart from that, it is also very easy to remove it.

Although magnetic eyelashes do not harm the eyes in any way, it is very important to be careful while applying and removing them. False eyelashes are applied with glue, which may itch the eyes and trigger an allergic reaction.

Magnetic eyelashes, on the other hand, are made of synthetic and human hair and are safe for the eyes. Its minuscule magnets are completely safe for the eyes. While magnetic eyelashes are simple to apply, natural eyelashes can break during removal.

Here are some of the tips and tricks that you should follow for no harm.

Do not share magnetic eyelashes with any other person.

Always clean the lashes and keep them in a box.

Do not keep lashes at a hot temperature.

In case of irritation in the eyes, stop using it immediately.

Do not use it if you have any kind of infection in the eyes.

Don’t forget to clean your hands when applying or removing lashes.

