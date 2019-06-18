Are Tik Tok Suicides & PUBG Deaths Bothering You? Here’s How You Can Get Rid of Digital Addiction
Here are different ways to cope the digital addiction which can also prove to be harmful to children as well as adults.
New research has found that playing action video games could help boost certain cognitive abilities. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ webphotographeer/ Istock.com)
After a series of deaths due to PUBG and Tik Tok in India, psychiatrists have warned about the harmful effects of digital addiction, which could be as dangerous as drug addiction. In addition, the psychiatrists also outlined the practical ways to fight the urge to use gadgets among children and adults.
This warning came in news after a 24-year-old mother committed suicide in Tamil Nadu last week, after she was prevented from using TikTok. A few days ago, a 16-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh was reported dead after suffering a major cardiac arrest which was a result of his unstoppable PUBG addiction.
Talking to IANS, several psychiatrists have listed out different ways to cope the digital addiction which can also prove to be harmful to children as well as adults.
1. The director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, Samir Parikh believes that maintaining a balance between work, life indoor, outdoor recreation and social engagements can help to cope up with digital addiction.
2. He also believes that one must ensure getting proper sleep to get rid of digital addiction, as this might force people to take care of their bodies.
3. In addition, Parikh also recommended that adults should undergo four hours of digital detox every week when they do not use their phone or any gadget.
4. He also suggests that parents should be alarmed when they notice that a child’s ability to live life normally has got affected and they lash out badly when digital access is denied. Parents should engage their children to get off the digital world and enjoy some time being social with people.
5. Engaging in sports or meetings with friends and family can be a good way to stay away from phones. In addition, reading might also help to combat boredom if indoors.
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
- Would You Like to Watch Adverts on Netflix And Hotstar? Some Will, if it Reduces Subscription Cost
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s