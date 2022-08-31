Are You a Breastfeeding Mom? These Yoga Postures Will Keep You and Your Baby Healthy

Yoga is being practised around the world for the prevention of diseases, better mental health and to stay fit. Not only is it efficient in keeping its practitioners healthy and flexible but is also much easier to perform as compared to heavy lifting or other gym exercises.
Moreover, people with injuries or chronic joint pains and others, who cannot hit the gym, can easily practice yoga at home. Along with helping them continue their fitness journey, yoga also improves their physical condition.
Top showsha video
While yoga benefits everyone, it is particularly recommended for breastfeeding mothers. This is because their health also determines the baby’s health. Here are some yoga asanas to keep breastfeeding moms healthy:
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog)
Lie down flat facing the floor
Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
Put your palms in outward reaching position
Place your feet next to each other
Make sure that only your palms and feet touch the ground
Put your face inwards and downward at the same angle as your arms
Form a triangle with your body
Hold in this position for a few seconds and repeat the process
Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)
Sit with your legs straight in front of you
Bring your torso closer to your legs and stretch as much as possible
Use your hands to hold your feet to increase your reach
Face forward or towards your legs
Hold in the position for 10-20 seconds and repeat
Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
Lay on the ground facing the floor
Place your hand forwards and lift your upper body
Stretch and look towards the sky
Hold the pose for 10-20 seconds and repeat 4-5 times
A couple of more poses such as Balasana (Child’s pose) and Chakravakasana (Cat-Cow stretch) are also good for breastfeeding moms. Watch a tutorial by a qualified Yoga guru to practice these yogasanas without error.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here