English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Are You a Dare Devil? Your Brain Cells May Have a Role in Making you Brave
The findings showed that neurons known as OLM cells in the hippocampus play a significant role in risk taking behaviour and anxiety.
The findings showed that neurons known as OLM cells in the hippocampus play a significant role in risk taking behaviour and anxiety.
Loading...
Sao Paulo: Ever wondered why some people comfortably walk between skyscrapers on a high-wire while others freeze on the mere thought of climbing off escalators in a shopping mall? It could be the presence of a certain type of cells in the brain's hippocampus, a study has found.
The findings showed that neurons known as OLM cells in the hippocampus play a significant role in risk taking behaviour and anxiety.
The discovery of these neurons and their role in anxiety and risk-taking may open a path for the development of highly efficient anxiolytics and antidepressants without common side-effects, such as apathy, the researchers said.
The OLM cells, when stimulated, produce a brain rhythm that is present when animals feel safe in a threatening environment (for example, when they are hiding from a predator but aware of the predator's proximity).
OLM cells were the "gatekeepers" of memories in the hippocampus and these cells were very sensitive to nicotine.
"This finding may explain why people binge-smoke when they are anxious," said Richardson Leao, from the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.
Manipulation of OLM cells can control anxiety and risk-taking behaviours, the researchers said, in the paper published in the journal Nature Communications.
While adaptive (or normal) anxiety is essential for survival because it protects us from harm, but excess levels can be dysfunctional and severely interfere with daily life.
Thus, to act in a single brain region and in a very specific group of cells to control anxiety may be a major breakthrough in treating anxiety and associated disorders like depression, the researchers noted.
The findings showed that neurons known as OLM cells in the hippocampus play a significant role in risk taking behaviour and anxiety.
The discovery of these neurons and their role in anxiety and risk-taking may open a path for the development of highly efficient anxiolytics and antidepressants without common side-effects, such as apathy, the researchers said.
The OLM cells, when stimulated, produce a brain rhythm that is present when animals feel safe in a threatening environment (for example, when they are hiding from a predator but aware of the predator's proximity).
OLM cells were the "gatekeepers" of memories in the hippocampus and these cells were very sensitive to nicotine.
"This finding may explain why people binge-smoke when they are anxious," said Richardson Leao, from the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.
Manipulation of OLM cells can control anxiety and risk-taking behaviours, the researchers said, in the paper published in the journal Nature Communications.
While adaptive (or normal) anxiety is essential for survival because it protects us from harm, but excess levels can be dysfunctional and severely interfere with daily life.
Thus, to act in a single brain region and in a very specific group of cells to control anxiety may be a major breakthrough in treating anxiety and associated disorders like depression, the researchers noted.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...