Are You A Mother Of A Daughter? Make Your Bond Stronger With These Tips

A mother-daughter relationship is characterised by a lot of love and sensitivity. This bond sometimes experiences friction and emotional turmoil in the daughter’s teenage years. Get into a conversation with the mother of a teenage girl and she will tell you how her teenage daughter is experiencing behavioural changes, irritations etc. We have tried curating the steps of how to fix this bonding.

Respect the information shared by your daughter: If your daughter has shared something with you, keep that information private. Sharing it with others will lead to a breakdown in trust and communication.

Avoid comparing your behaviour as a teenager and your daughter:- Never compare your temperament as a teenager and your daughter’s. Your daughter will see this as an attempt to make things all about yourself. She will also think that you are probably engaged in a competition with her and trying to prove yourself better.

Make time to hang out with your daughter

The best thing a parent can give their children is valuable time. Hanging out with your daughter will cast an impression on her mind that you love spending time with her. While spending time, try to shrug off that mother’s character and be her friend. This way, you will get to know more about her friendships, hobbies, fashion, music etc. In this process, she will also learn a lot about your aspirations.

20-second rule

There are bound to be a lot of disputes between you and your daughter. This is a part of growing up where she will express her choices regarding various aspects of life. While addressing those issues, don’t try to wear the lecturer’s hat. Share your thoughts in 20 seconds or maybe less than that.

Encourage your daughter to do good

Celebrate your daughter’s achievements. When children are praised for something, it inculcates in them a lot of self-confidence. These encouragements foster the growth mindset.

