Are You a Rice Lover? Beware of These Side Effects

Rice is a staple diet for a large number of people, mostly in the eastern and southern states of the country. Some people take rice in the place of chapati in their regular meals, as preparing rice is quite easier than chapati. Whereas there are some people who don’t even touch rice because they think eating rice will make them gain weight. Those suffering from diabetes are also suggested to take rice in minimal quantities. Rice is most liked with Lentils, Rajma, Chole and Sambhar.

However, excess consumption of rice could have a negative impact on your health. Let’s know what are the side effects of rice, when consumed in large quantities.

Issues of flatulence

Rice makes your stomach full very easily and you may feel bloated. Going to bed straight after having rice is not good for your health. Though, the good thing about rice is that they are easily digested. You also feel hungry very often after having rice and this leads to overeating.

Increase in sugar level

Rice contains a high quantity of starch and if you consume it in excess it may increase Diabetes. Due to the high starch content, rice increases sugar level in the body and hence it’s advisable for diabetic individuals not to consume it.

Weight gain

Cooked rice contains high calories and that is why having rice can increase your weight. To keep your weights controlled, have rice in moderate quantities.

Lethargy

If you are having a lot of rice in your lunch then you may feel sleepy soon after your meal. This happens because rice has high calories and it makes your body tired once the metabolism process begins.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

