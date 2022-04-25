Are You A Vegetarian And Often Suffer From Vitamin B12 Deficiency? These Foods Might Help You

If you’re a vegetarian, finding foods that offer enough amounts of the essential nutrient Vitamin B12 can be tiresome as animal produce is often rich in this nutrient. The deficiency of Vitamin B12 can cause various problems ranging from anaemia to memory loss to diarrhoea and constipation. If you’re a vegetarian, we’re here to help you avoid Vitamin B12 deficiency by suggesting these food items that are recommended by Dietitian Natasha Mohan:

Chickpeas

For people who don’t eat chicken and meat, chickpeas are a go-to option. In addition to being nutrient-rich, chickpeas also have ample amounts of protein and fibre. Whey

The water found after curdling of milk is a great source of Vitamin B12 along with other essential vitamins and protein. Think twice before you throw it next time. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains a lot of probiotics that help with improving gut health. But did you know that Yoghurt is also a great source of Vitamin B12? Along with this, other dairy products are also great sources of Vitamin B12. In case you are vegan, soy milk and tofu are great substitutes for cottage cheese and milk to meet the protein and vitamin requirements. Spinach

Green leafy vegetables are always beneficial for one. To top the list of green leafy vegetables is spinach. Hence, it is known as a superfood. It is a nutrient-rich and versatile food that can be prepared in many ways ranging from chutneys to gravy to soups. Beetroot

A powerhouse of Vitamin B12 and great source of other nutrients, beetroot should be a must in your daily dietary routine. Along with Vitamin B12, it is also rich in iron that essential for our body’s blood flow.

Natasha shed more light on the scarcity of Vitamin B12 in vegetarian diet and asked for people to also consider algae and mushroom to complete their Vitamin B12 requirement in order to avoid deficiency.

