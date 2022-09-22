Are You A Woman Entering 40s? Follow These Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy

While entering different stages of life, a woman’s body undergoes a lot of structural changes. Once women enter their forties, they must take extra care of their health and fitness as their metabolism starts weakening and the production of energy also decreases in the body. Most women experience the problem of thinning hair in their 40s.

Experts suggest that the muscle that supports bladders also weakens in women after the age of 40. This can sometimes cause abrupt clenching of the diaphragm and lead to leakage. Other common health conditions faced by women in their 40s include – memory loss, urinary problems, menstrual issues, cramps, heavy bleeding and vaginal dryness.

In her blog, Dr Thais Aliabadi, a Los Angeles-based MD and OB/GYN, said, “Low hormone levels begin to make the vaginal walls thin and dry. Vaginal sexual activity is very important. It helps with stimulating blood flow to the vagina, keeping vaginal muscles toned, and helps to maintain elasticity and the length of the vagina.”

So, what do we do? Metabolism issues will remain persistent. However, there are a few steps that women can take after entering their 40s to keep themselves healthy. Eating proper meals, especially breakfast, is crucial. Various studies have indicated that women, who eat breakfast, lose more weight and can sustain weight loss more effectively as compared to the ones who choose a low-carb diet.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Exercise is extremely important. This does not necessarily mean hitting the gym. Squats, thighs and stomach crunches and yoga asanas will do the trick. These exercises are essential to keep the energy levels in your body high. For strong bones, the consumption of Vitamin D, protein and calcium-rich food items should be increased. Various nutritionists suggest that women in their 40s should have 1000 mg of calcium and 800 IU of vitamin D every day in the form of either supplements or natural food items.

Managing stress is equally important as higher levels of stress will lead to a faster rate of ageing. Lastly, but most importantly, women in their forties should have a monthly or yearly health check-up with the doctor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here