Are You a Woman Soon Entering Her Forties? Here Are Some Health Tips For You

A woman’s body undergoes a lot of changes as she enters her forties. Apart from the odd grey hair, there are some obvious signs that one is getting older. So to stay fit in your forties, you need to take care of your eating habits and of course, spend some time either in the gym or working out at home.

Here are some basic tips every woman should follow to stay healthy.

Eat breakfast: In the forties, the metabolism rate slows down by 2%. So eating at the beginning of the day is essential because, in the morning, the metabolism rate stays at its peak. Studies say that women who eat breakfast on time, lose more weight and sustain their weight loss more than those on a low-carb diet.

Exercise: Doing exercise regularly is very important. One needs to do at least 30 mins of workout daily. One does not have to necessarily join the gym. Instead, they can do free-hand exercises, simple squats and stomach crunch to make their core strength strong.

Taking calcium and vitamin D: Maintaining strong bones is essential. So to boost bone strength, one needs to take foods rich in calcium and vitamin D such as milk, salmon etc.

Eat protein-rich food: During the forties, one needs to pump up the protein intake. Foods like fish, eggs and quinoa are great sources of protein. Protein boosts the levels of mood-lifting neurotransmitters in the brain, which in return helps with symptoms of depression and poor memory.

Avoid junk food: One should avoid junk food from their diet as they are high in calories.

Schedule sleep: In this decade of life, getting proper sleep is very important. One should sleep at least 8 hours a day. And maintain a proper sleep routine.

Schedule vital health checks: In the forties, health checks start to count. One should tick off the essential checks such as an eye test, blood pressure, cholesterol, thyroid etc. to avoid any big problem.

By following these basic tips, women can stay fit and healthy in their day to day lives.

