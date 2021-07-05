Are You Addicted to Work? Signs You Are a Workaholic and Should Celebrate National Workaholics Day

July 5 is observed as National Workaholics Day. For the past few years, this day has been celebrated on popular social media sites by means of an annual hashtag campaign. Is this date an official holiday? No. However, this day is a sober reminder to all the workaholics to institute work-life balance in their lives.

It is assumed that the day started gaining popularity on the particular date to honour the ones who head to work after the July 4 holiday without taking a day off. Dedicated to people who work extra and long hours and keep doing it all the time, the holiday reminds them to enjoy summer weather elsewhere.

Like any addiction, workaholism can jeopardize home lives, health, and eventually, productivity. Workaholism, however, is socially acceptable and in many office scenarios, is even admired and encouraged. The National Workaholics Day is to highlight the importance of unplugging and taking a break. A strong work ethic is, without a doubt, very important to be successful. At the same time, a healthy balance between work and life needs to be maintained.

So, who is eligible to be called a workaholic?

A basic question one may ask is do you often come in early, stay late or skip your lunch? A workaholic is a person who feels the need to be busy at all times, which may also sometimes become the reason why they perform tasks that are unnecessary for project completion. The term “workaholism” was first used by psychologist Wayne Oates in 1971. According to him, it can be described as an uncontrollable need to work incessantly.

Here are signs that may help identify if you are a hard worker or workaholic:

Is work, the activity, you do best and talk about the most?

Do you take work with you to bed, on weekends or on vacation?

Do you think it’s alright to work long hours if you love what you do?

Do you mostly do things vigorously and competitively, including play?

Do you get impatient with those who have priorities outside of work?

Have long hours impaired your relationships?

Today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the workaholics of the world, and for them to step back and take it easy. If you are one of them, take an afternoon nap, read a book in the park, go for a hike or swim, watch a movie, or just relax and do nothing for one day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here