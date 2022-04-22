Are You an Ecosexual? Why Do Some People Prefer Lover Earth to Mother Earth?



Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column, Dr Jain explains ecosexuality and what it means to identify as an ecosexual.

Technically, Earth Day is about understanding our responsibility towards the environment. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show your love for the planet in other ways. When you think of environment enthusiasts, you typically think of people who’d give up plastic straws to save the turtles or make an effort to recycle daily. However, some of these eco-conscious people tend to go a step further. Ecosexuality is a radical form of environmentalism in which a person considers Earth to be their lover.

We have often heard the phrase ‘Mother Earth’, however ecosexuals choose to look at Earth as their lover instead. While this may seem odd to you, there is some logic behind it. Ecosexuality asks us to treat Earth as a partner, acting in a way that supports her, while enjoying the many pleasures it has to offer.

According to ecosexuals, climate change is a serious threat and our planet needs more love and care than ever. They believe that just like a relationship with one’s lover, “we should respect Earth for all that it does for us”.

Do Ecosexuals Have Sex with Earth?

Being an ecosexual is basically about showing Earth some love, this love could manifest itself physically for some people. For some, it is a way to express one’s sexuality entwined with a form of environmental activism. Ecosexuals bring fun and pleasure to their activism with performance art, and by supporting sex-positive environments. This physical relationship could include a lot of things like hugging trees, massaging the earth with their feet, and talking erotically to plants. They are sun worshippers and stargazers. They derive pleasure from waterfalls and admire Earth’s curves. They make love to Earth through their senses.

Being an ecosexual does not mean you only derive pleasure from ‘being one’ with nature, it could also involve intercourse with a partner and involving nature into the activity in some form. It might be something about having the tactile feeling of dirt or grass on your skin. So, if you’re looking to spice things up, having a quickie with your partner in the outdoors could be just the kink you need.

Ecosexuality as an Identity

Ecosexuality is where ecology meets sexology. It is not just a hobby, it is an identity just like some identify themselves as gay or bisexual. At a time when diverse sexual and gender identities are being recognised, ecosexuality is also experiencing acceptance. Practicing ecosexuals can fall on all ends of the gender and sexual identity spectrum. Someone can identify as heterosexual, homosexual or bisexual and also choose to identify as an ecosexual. This inclusiveness allows people to connect through their shared love for the planet.

Ecosexuals Believe Their Way Could Stop Climate Change

In an effort to getting people to see Earth as their ‘lover’, ecosexuals hope this dynamic could be beneficial in combating climate change. They believe that if we care about Earth as a partner, we would be more invested in protecting it. Ecosexuality places the responsibility on you to uphold your side of the relationship with your partner, Earth.

The need to promote and make people aware of safer and more sustainable options to their everyday products to combat climate change is the main goal of ecosexuals. While the ecosexual movement has been criticised by many, its success lies in remaining apolitical and staying focused on its main aim of saving the environment.

Is Ecosexuality a Good Fit for You?

It’s important to remember that ecosexuality can be practiced in a lot of different ways. While many ecosexuals do explore direct erotic connection with Earth, sex with trees is not required.

It doesn’t matter what kind of ecosexual expression you have. Take pride in knowing that you’re part of a global community that prioritises the environment. Ecosexuals have changed their relationship with Earth, from one of exploitation to that of partnership.

If you want to try a new sexual expression or live a more fulfilling life, ecosexuality and its natural delights could be for you.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.