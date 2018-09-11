Are You Celebrating Make Your Bed Day Today?

Don’t forget to make your bed as soon as you wake up on 11th September. Why? Well, it is the ‘Make Your Bed Day’! What better way to celebrate this day than to actually make your bed yourself. Maybe you could buy new linens as well and make the most of this unofficial celebration.The main aim of this day is to motivate people into making their own beds as soon as they wake up. After all, to be welcomed by a clean bed after a long tiring day at work gives you the most soothing and comfortable sleep, isn’t it?On this ‘Make Your Bed’ day we give you 6 good reasons to make your bed not just today but every day.Making your bed only takes about two minutes but leaves you with a positive feeling for the rest of the day. This quick achievement is no less than a mood setter.Everyone likes a spick and span bedroom and the fastest way to get that is to make your bed. The moment you make your bed, your room will look a whole lot cleaner. This is specially the case with small bedrooms in which the bed takes up most of the space.A clean room leads to a clean mind. Sleeping on a clean, well made bed helps reduce an individual’s stress levels to a great extent as it reduces the visual stimuli.As sleeping on a clean bed provides you with calm sleep and distresses you, it leads you to become a more productive person next morning and helps you in conducting your day to day activities better and with more enthusiasm.Performing even the smallest tasks in turn will make you more responsible and make you true to what you commit. As US Navy Admiral William McRaven said in his inspirational speech, ‘It will give you a small sense of pride.’ When you start taking small responsibilities, you will automatically be more attentive to the bigger responsibilities in your life.It’s never too late to develop a good habit. Moreover, our young ones are going to imbibe what they observe. You start practicing one good habit and others start following too.