Are You Dating The Wrong Person? Take Cues From These 5 Red Flags

Love can often make us see our partner through rose-coloured glasses, ignoring their red flags. It might take us time till we find out that they are not the right ones for us. Dating the wrong people can make us feel depressed and lonely and also hamper our self-esteem. Keep scrolling through the space for identifying the red flags, which are an indication that the person you are dating might be wrong for you.

You think twice before you speak

In strong and healthy relationships, partners don’t shy away from sharing what is causing them trouble or making them happy. If you have to constantly over think before speaking to your partner and refrain from saying the first thing that occurs in your mind, then they are not worth dating.

You can never invite them to join your friends

You somehow feel that they are going to play spoilsport if you invite them out with your friends. This is a warning sign that they will not be able to adjust well with their friends in future as well.

They don’t love you for who you are

Does it feel like they are trying to mould you into an entirely different person? If the answer to this question is yes, it should ring alarm bells that the person is not right.

You can’t visualise them in your plans

You are aiming to start a new venture, shift somewhere else and have made a host of other plans. But the only problem is that your partner doesn’t seem to fit in that picture anywhere. If such is the case, then rethink your relationship.

You don’t feel heard during an argument

It is problematic when both partners can’t have a healthy argument on any issue, as this can culminate into bigger problems. If your partner is not ready to listen to your side with an open mind, then leave the person you are dating immediately.

