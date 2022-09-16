Are You Getting Enough Hugs? Find Benefits Here

People express love in different languages and gestures. While some prefer words, others prefer gifts and touch. But no matter your preference, no one can deny the impact of hugs. Whether we are happy or need a shoulder to cry on, hugging is the universal language of comfort. It is proven to make us happier and healthier. In fact, studies have shown hugs are perhaps the best remedy to reduce stress and this in return can help improve your immune system, making you healthier. But how many times should you hug in a day for optimal health? Read on to find out.

The popular psychologist Virginia Satir suggested, that every individual needs 4 hugs a day to survive, 8 hugs a day to sustain and 12 hugs a day to thrive. While that might sound like a lot of hugs, most people are often touch-deprived and miss out on the benefits that hugging offers.

In fact, stress, anxiety, and depression can all be caused by touch starvation. This in turn can leave you vulnerable to serious medical conditions like high blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes. And if it goes on for long enough, you might trigger PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

If you struggle with communicating your emotions, hugs can solve that for you. Non-verbal communication is as much a part of us sending messages to others and studies have found the communication of emotions through touch is a powerful one indeed. But that’s not all, if you need natural pain reduction, finding someone to hug just might do the deal and there is a study to back this up.

Can’t find a hug buddy? Interacting with pets, taking up hobbies like dancing and yoga, or simply video calling that friend you’ve been putting off for a while might do the trick. It might not release the “cuddle hormone” or Oxytocin, as hugging would do, but you can always get there eventually.

