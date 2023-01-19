Are You Having Nightmares of Grey Hair? Tips to Prevent Premature Greying

Premature greying of hair can be caused by a variety of factors, including hereditary reasons, hormonal imbalances, and intense stress. However, a lack of a healthy and balanced diet can also play a significant role in the early greying of hair. Consuming unhealthy foods such as junk food, refined, or processed foods can contribute to the greying process. To prevent premature greying, it’s important to maintain a nutritious diet and manage stress levels, and if necessary, consult a doctor to rule out any underlying hormonal or genetic issues.
Causes:
The human body has hair follicles on the skin cells, which consist of pigment cells called melanin. These cells give color to the hair. However, as we age, the hair follicles start to lose their natural pigment, resulting in grey hair. Additionally, certain medical conditions such as thyroid dysfunction and autoimmune diseases may increase the risk of premature greying. This happens as the follicles may not be able to produce melanin cells as efficiently as before, resulting in grey hair.
ALSO READ: What Exactly Is Skin Boosting? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Are you looking for ways to recover your black, lustrous hair and prevent them from greying? From making necessary changes in your diet to applying amla and shikakai, here are a few easy home remedies and tips you can follow:
- Consuming a diet rich in copper can help prevent premature greying of hair. Copper is an essential mineral that helps to produce melanin, the pigment that gives color to hair. Foods that are high in copper include cashews, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, potatoes, chickpeas, mushrooms, curd, paneer, banana, carrots, and vegetable juice. Additionally, incorporating whole grains, cereals, eggs, chicken, and fish into your diet can also help to increase your copper intake.
- Apply homemade coconut oil on hair. Mix 500ml of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of onion seeds, methi seeds and dried curry leaves powder, and keep it in the sun for 4 to 5 days before using.
- Amla is rich in antioxidants and also has anti-ageing properties which can prevent premature grey hair. You can wash your hair with amla-infused water or use amla juice with 1 tablespoon of almond oil and lemon juice. Apply it on the scalp for a few minutes before washing your hair.
- Soak some reetha and shikakai pods, then boil them together and use the liquid as a shampoo. It nourishes your scalp and reduces hair fall, and also treats your dull and dry hair.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here