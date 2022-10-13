Are You Likely To Develop Breast Cancer If It Runs In Your Family? Here Is What You Need To Know

Breast cancer occurs when breast cells begin to grow abnormally and divide rapidly to form a lump or mass. The cells metastasize through the breast to lump nodes and then spreads to other parts of the body if not treated. Researchers claim that lifestyle, hormonal and environmental factors increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

In addition to this, there’s a significant risk of getting diagnosed with breast cancer if it runs in your family. But is it possible that one cannot get the disease even when your first-degree relative either from the mother’s or father’s side has had the disease?

During an interaction with HT Lifestyle, the Lab Director at Oncquest Laboratories, Dr. Shivali Ahlawat stated that it is quite common that people with a family history of breast cancer do not get affected by it. Ahlawat claims that not all risk factors of breast cancer have the same effect on every individual and even if the risk factor does appear to have the same effect on individuals, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are sure to develop the disease. The doctor suggested when in doubt, it is utterly necessary to get the medical opinion of a qualified oncologist.

She believes in the notion of staying alert because negligence can prove to be fatal. “So, in case a person notices or feels some abnormal changes in one or both breasts must go for proper breast cancer screening,” she said. Another expert Dr. Chaitanyanand B Koppikar, a Breast Oncoplastic and Reconstruction Surgeon, agreed with Ahlawat, “Yes, even if breast cancer runs in your family, it is not necessary that you would get breast cancer.”

Explaining the heredity of breast cancer, Koppikar revealed that there is a possibility that 5-10% of cancer cells have a hereditary basis due to mutation. When it comes to strong family history of breast cancer, an implication of such genetic basis can occur but it is not necessary that all family members might carry the mutation.

However, Koppikar suggests even carrying the mutation increases the possibility of harbouring breast cancer by 60-70%. It doesn’t guarantee 100% that the person will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The risk factors can be reduced by an individual by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, going for routine check-ups, and working out regularly.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

