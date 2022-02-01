Are You Making These 5 Mistakes During Yoga Routines? Here's Why You Need to Correct Them Now

Rigorous workout sessions assist you in staying fit, but nothing can beat yoga. Including yoga in your daily routine not just makes you physically strong, but also has various mental health benefits. Yoga can aid your fight against diseases and infections as it strengthens your immunity. But the most important point to remember is to stay consistent. Without discipline, you will not be able to reach your fitness and health goal.

Usually, people start out enthusiastically and then miss the flow. And there are also many who make some common mistakes along the way that become counter-productive. Philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author Grand Master Akshar, in a chat with The Indian Express, listed out some mistakes that one should avoid to enjoy the benefits of yoga.

Take a note:



Moderation is essential



It is crucial to strike a balance between physical exercises, one should be sensible about the routine they follow and ensure to not overdo it. Overdoing any exercise can pose serious threats to the body. It is advised that one should not exercise for seven days a week, the body should be given a day off to rest. And along with physical exercise, it is equally important to take care of sleep, and nutrition.



Take time to eat, sleep and recover



No matter how diligently you follow a specific routine, it is useless if you do not give yourself the required nutrition, sleep, and rest the body requires. Pay attention to your body so that you are not feeling regularly fatigued or exhausted. Try not to consume junk food, and stick to fresh home-cooked meals and a healthy diet.



Sukshma Vyayam



Sukshma Vyayam in yoga terminology is known as warm-up. Just like your workout sessions, you first start with warming up your body by running or stretching, the same rule is applicable for yoga. Warming up in yoga is about performing subtle exercises like rotation of ankles, hips, knee joints, neck, etc. It helps you to stay safe from injury and also prepares you for the practice.



Heal from injuries



If you, unfortunately, suffer from any injury, put your body to rest until you are completely healed. According to the expert, even though the human body is capable of wonderful things, it is not a machine, hence, it requires regular rest and recovery time.



Practice at the recommended time



Nobody follows a specific routine, and people carve out time to perform yoga – some follow the early morning routine, while there are many who do a yoga session in the evening. However, there are some yoga postures and exercises that have a specific time duration for specific practices, in case you want to gain the maximum benefit. For example, the Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is something that one should preferably do early in the morning. While, the Chandra Namaskar also known as moon salutation is expected to be done in the evening, at the time of sunset.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.