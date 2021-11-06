Are You New to Running? Here are Some Mistakes to Avoid

From burning extra calories to improving your cardiovascular fitness, running comes with a multitude of fitness benefits. If you are a beginner, here are some mistakes which beginners are prone to but one must avoid them at all costs in order to prevent injury to the knee and surrounding soft tissues. PCS (ABPTS certified), Trained Aquatic Therapist, Founder, and Chief Physiotherapist, Synergia PT, Dr Devashree Vora (PT) MSPT in a conversation with Hindustan Times said that before starting the daily running routine, you must make sure that the muscles have the base level strength. She said that it is important to strengthen the four major muscle groups, which are muscles controlling knee joint, hip muscles, core muscles, and the pelvic floor. She opined that even if one is a recreational runner, it is strongly recommended to invest time in working on these muscle groups.

During the chat, Vora said that people who are new to running tracks are often at risk of injuring their hamstrings. Hence, it is very important to stretch and strengthen hamstrings, glutei, and ankle mobility before you start with a formal running programme.

Are you running in the right shoes?

Stretching, running are crucial in running, but a lot also depends on your shoes and the terrain, concrete, treadmill or beach, you are running on. Most people usually run on concrete terrain or on the treadmill. Shoes play a vital role as they absorb shock. In case you are a recreational runner and are planning to run, it is recommended that you invest in a good pair of running shoes. The running shoes will be different from your trainers, the ones you use in the gym for workouts. According to Vora, running shoes should have better shock absorption, more cushioning, and should have motion control. It is important that they should support the knee well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.