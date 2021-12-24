Are you on Some Thyroid Medicine? Here're a Few Things to Keep in Mind

The problem of the thyroid is being seen in the elderly as well as the youngsters. The disease occurs due to the imbalance of hormone leakage. If this disease is not taken care of in time, it can cause a lot of damage to the body. If you want to start medication for your thyroid condition, it is important to know a few things for better results.

There are two types of thyroid problems. When there is excessive secretion of hormones from the thyroid gland, this problem is called hyperthyroid, whereas if there is less amount of hormone leaking from the gland, the condition is called hypothyroid.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland. If a person is not able to manage his thyroid level, it can cause heart and nerve-related illnesses.

When to eat

RELATED NEWS Eat Garlic Empty Stomach and Reap these 3 Benefits

Medicines for any disease are usually advised to be consumed only after food. But if you are starting medicines due to thyroid problems, keep in mind that these medicines are always consumed on an empty stomach. This is because if you take thyroid medicines after eating food, their effect gets reduced.

Regularity

If you are taking medicines for a thyroid problem, it is important to take medicines regularly since they play an important role in controlling your thyroid level. It is beneficial to take these medicines at a fixed time. Thyroid medicine should be taken half an hour to an hour before meals so that they can give effective results.

Take with plain water

Experts suggest different ways to take medicines. If you are taking thyroid medicine, it should be taken with plain water. Taking medicine with tea or coffee may reduce its effect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.