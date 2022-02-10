Are You Taking enough Vitamin D? Here's What You're Missing if You Aren't

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is crucial for good health. It’s important for your skin, bones and brain. Vitamin D is even linked to a lower risk of certain types of cancer. Vitamin D deficiency is a problem that can occur when people do not get enough sunlight. People who are vitamin D deficient may have trouble getting the hormone from their skin and bones, which can lead to problems such as arthritis, heart disease, mental illness, and blindness. But how does vitamin D affect our body? And what are the health benefits of taking it?

The Two types of Vitamin D:

Vitamin D2, also called ergocalciferol, is a specific form of vitamin D found in mushrooms.

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is a vitamin that helps the body produce calcium.

D3 raises vitamin D levels almost twice as much as D2.

Effects of Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency is a common condition that can cause various problems in the body, including weak bones and teeth, inflammation of the skin and internal organs, difficulty learning or sleeping, poor vision, diminished immune function and more. Along with this, it can lead to fever, a weak immune system, and low moods.

Daily Requirement:

Adequate levels of vitamin D are essential for good health. Adults are recommended at least 400 IU of vitamin D a day. However, the daily requirement for most people is 600-800 IU.

Main Sources of Vitamin D

Sun exposure, food sources, supplements. Sun exposure is the most common source of vitamin D in humans. Food sources include fortified foods and drinks, eggs, seafood, cheese, butter and other vegetable oils. However, the most important source of vitamin D is sunlight. Sun exposure can help you get enough vitamin D. The best time for sun exposure is in the morning and spending 15-30 min is all you need.

Increases Immunity

Vitamin D is important for immune function and has been linked with a decreased risk of developing chronic health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

