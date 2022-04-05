Are You the Favourite Child in the Family? Notice These Signs

Every parent has a favourite child. But it is not something that is said aloud. Parents always claim to love all their children equally. But deep down, everyone has that one child who they prefer talking to more and taking advice from.

Here are 5 signs which will help you to figure out whether you are your parents’ favourite child or not.

They listen to you: If you are the go to person for your parents, then probably you are the favourite child in the family. Because from all the family gossip to their personal problems, they think you have answers to all. They do not feel any discomfort in sharing their emotions and thoughts and can easily open up in front of you.

They are not harsh on you: When there is no path for the parents, especially when you commit a mistake, being the favourite child always has an advantage. Probably you don’t get scolded that much for getting poor marks or for fighting with your siblings. Your parents let you off the hook easily with a warning or a sweet talk.

They hear your side of the story: Parents generally never give their kids the benefit of doubt. But if you are the favourite kid they will refrain from making assumptions, and would let you say your side of the story and they will try to understand your views.

Softer tone with you: If you are your parents favourite child, they will mostly speak to you in a softer and loving tone. But they may sound strict while speaking to your siblings.

Boast about your achievements: If you are the favourite, one your parents will always go around boasting about your success and achievements to everyone. And always take pride in whatever you have achieved. But this may not be the same with your sibling.

