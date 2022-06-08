Are You Using Mouthwash The Right Way? Know Everything About It

Generally, people use different oral care products to clean their teeth and keep the mouth germ-free. Along with this, nowadays the trend of using mouthwash to clean the mouth has become increasingly popular. But are you aware of how to properly use a mouthwash?

Several times, people copy their favourite celebrity or someone they know and start using it without knowing the advantages and disadvantages of mouthwash. Of course, there are many benefits of using mouthwash, but it also has some disadvantages.

Here are the advantages and disadvantages of mouthwash and the right way to use it.

Benefits of mouthwash

You can keep your teeth completely cavity free by using mouthwash. Proper use of mouthwash helps prevent the accumulation of plaque in teeth and gums. Apart from this, mouthwash is also helpful in keeping the mouth bacteria free by getting rid of mouth ulcers. On the other hand, by using mouthwash regularly, you can enjoy fresh breath.

Disadvantages of Mouthwash

Apart from the benefits of mouthwash, it also has some disadvantages. Let us tell you that most people complain of bad mouth taste after using mouthwash. On the other hand, continuous use of mouthwash leads to dry mouth and excessive thirst. Apart from this, the problem of tooth stains, allergies and redness in the mouth can also be seen after using mouthwash.

How to use mouthwash:

Before using mouthwash, clean your teeth thoroughly with a toothbrush. Use toothpaste containing fluoride to clean the teeth. At the same time, avoid using mouthwash immediately after brushing. After some time put the mouthwash in the mouth with the help of a measuring cup and after gargling for a while, wash the mouth with clean water.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.