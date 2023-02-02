Are You Using Your Essential Oils the Right Way in Your At-Home Spa?

Product knowledge and research are important for competition in the twenty-first century. With easy access to information, one must pique their own interests before making an investment. The natural “essence" of essential oils is preserved during distillation from plant-based extracts. The brain is prompted to focus on particular health issues by the active nutrients via the sensory glands. They cannot, however, be utilised straight away. Additionally, essential oils must be used with prudence. For more information on essential oils, Karina Kapoor, Brand Head of Puressentiel India, shares her inputs.

These oils have a wide range of attributes and advantages. Each component is highly effective and can deliver benefits right away when used alone or in combination. a few instances are Lavender oil, with its peaceful scent, aids in calming the nerves to promote sleep, while Eucalyptus is used as a disinfectant, particularly for the throat and chesty coughs. Tea tree oil is a natural sanitizer with powerful antibacterial characteristics.

Essential oils can be applied directly to the skin or inhaled. For there to be no adverse reaction, a patch test is essential. Additionally, they require a base or carrier oil. The most popular ones are vegetable oils made from coconut and jojoba. Avoid strong aromas around infants and pregnant women.

Given that some plants may grow well in India, several Indian brands produce their own essential oils. However, commercialising the same results in the market being flooded with variations. EOBBD is the highest quality requirement (Essential Oil Botanically and Biochemically Defined). Always make sure to verify the origin of the oil you use or purchase.

Most importantly, avoid using essential oils excessively as this could lead to more negative effects than positive ones. Even while the majority of oils are safe, some can have adverse effects if used in excess.

Now that you know exactly how to do it, explore the fantastic advantages of essential oils.

