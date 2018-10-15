English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Are You Washing Your Face the Right Way?
There are some common mistakes that one makes while washing the face. Follow these steps for healthier skin.
This image is for representation purpose only.
Loading...
From an early age, it has been taught that washing the face is a necessary step in one's daily skin care regimen. But you may not be doing it right.
According to Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Group of Companies and Gaurang Gupta, Dermatologist, Doctor Insta, there are some common mistakes that one makes while washing the face:
Make sure your hands are clean
People usually tend to skip this step. Dirty hands mean washing your face with dirty hands. One of the most important and necessary steps is to wash your hands with anti-bacterial hand wash before you wash your face.
[caption id="attachment_1303811" align="alignnone" width="875"] Representative image. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
Using soap for washing face
The most common mistake people make while washing their face is by using soap for washing. But these harsh soaps stripe the natural hydrators from the skin and make the skin dry and flaky.
[caption id="attachment_1688399" align="alignnone" width="875"] Image: Getty/ Representative Image[/caption]
Exfoliating daily
Exfoliating face is necessary to keep the skin glowing. But doing it daily with cleansers, scrubs, and manual exfoliators makes skin dull. Dermatologists suggest using a cotton washcloth for exfoliating and doing it once a week is enough to keep skin healthy and glowing.
[caption id="attachment_1500419" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Representative image/Reuters)[/caption]
Scrubbing and lathering for too long
The length of time you lather does not correlate with how well you cleanse your face. Excessive scrubbing and lathering for too long, can quickly lead to irritated and red skin.
[caption id="attachment_1346863" align="alignnone" width="875"] Picture courtesy: Instagram/ 2econdskinmakeup
[/caption]
Using water that is too hot or too cold
People say using hot water opens up the skin pores and cold water closes the skin pores. This is just a myth. The truth is that skin pores do not depend upon the type of water one uses to wash the face. Using too hot or icy cold water for washing the delicate skin can remove its natural moisture which ends up breaking the blood capillaries and making the veins visible on the face.
Washing more than necessity
Ideally we should wash our face twice a day — once in the morning and once at night. Washing the face after every hour unnecessarily to remove germs will lead to dry, irritated skin and can actually lead to skin producing too much oil.
According to Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Group of Companies and Gaurang Gupta, Dermatologist, Doctor Insta, there are some common mistakes that one makes while washing the face:
Make sure your hands are clean
People usually tend to skip this step. Dirty hands mean washing your face with dirty hands. One of the most important and necessary steps is to wash your hands with anti-bacterial hand wash before you wash your face.
[caption id="attachment_1303811" align="alignnone" width="875"] Representative image. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
Using soap for washing face
The most common mistake people make while washing their face is by using soap for washing. But these harsh soaps stripe the natural hydrators from the skin and make the skin dry and flaky.
[caption id="attachment_1688399" align="alignnone" width="875"] Image: Getty/ Representative Image[/caption]
Exfoliating daily
Exfoliating face is necessary to keep the skin glowing. But doing it daily with cleansers, scrubs, and manual exfoliators makes skin dull. Dermatologists suggest using a cotton washcloth for exfoliating and doing it once a week is enough to keep skin healthy and glowing.
[caption id="attachment_1500419" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Representative image/Reuters)[/caption]
Scrubbing and lathering for too long
The length of time you lather does not correlate with how well you cleanse your face. Excessive scrubbing and lathering for too long, can quickly lead to irritated and red skin.
[caption id="attachment_1346863" align="alignnone" width="875"] Picture courtesy: Instagram/ 2econdskinmakeup
[/caption]
Using water that is too hot or too cold
People say using hot water opens up the skin pores and cold water closes the skin pores. This is just a myth. The truth is that skin pores do not depend upon the type of water one uses to wash the face. Using too hot or icy cold water for washing the delicate skin can remove its natural moisture which ends up breaking the blood capillaries and making the veins visible on the face.
Washing more than necessity
Ideally we should wash our face twice a day — once in the morning and once at night. Washing the face after every hour unnecessarily to remove germs will lead to dry, irritated skin and can actually lead to skin producing too much oil.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...