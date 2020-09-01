Take the pledge to vote

Ariana Grande Becomes First Woman to Reach 200 Mn Followers Mark on Instagram

PTI

September 1, 2020
credits - Ariana Grande Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone. “(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!" Gaga wrote on Twitter.

The duo recently performed their hit single, Rain on Me at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.

