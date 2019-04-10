Ariana Grande Set to Launch 'Thank U, Next' Beauty Collection

Get set to say 'Thank u, next' to all your beauty products because Singer Ariana Grande has arrived with a new beauty collection inspired by her hit single 'Thank U, Next' which is now her trademark.According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the 7 Rings singer has filed for the trademark to create a line of her beauty products after her hit single which released in February. The beauty collection has said to include fragrances, body lotions, body scrubs, bath gels and body mists.Post her break up with fiance Pete Davidson, Ariana released her fifth studio album with the title track Thank U, Next and the song became the number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 that year.In the '90s themed music video, Ariana is seen enacting a series of rom-coms like Mean Girls and 13 Going on 30.The song created quite a stir on social media and music charts and becoming a buzz among millennials thus Ariana made this her trademark.Having said that, this is not the first time Ariana is selling her beauty products, the singer has already sold products on Ulta Beauty's official website which include six fragrances, the most recent ones being Moonlight, Cloud and Sweet Like Candy.Ariana is also the new queen of Instagram as she is the most followed woman on the platform with 150 million followers. The credit definitely goes to her album Sweetener and Thank U, Next which took social media by storm. Before her, Selena Gomez ruled Instagram with 146.32 million followers.Currently, the Grammy awards winner is performing for her Sweetener World Tour which kicked off on March 18 and will end in October.