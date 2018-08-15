GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
Ariana Grande Unveils Accessory Collection to Go With Sweetener Album

Grande has made available a range of accessories in the colors of her next album on her website.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 15, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Ariana Grande Unveils Accessory Collection to Go With Sweetener Album
Ariana Grande announces 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert to raise money for the victims of terror attack and their families. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and others will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert called 'One Love Manchester' in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4, 2017, two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at Grande's concert. (Image: AP)
In the run-up to the launch of her new album Sweetener on August 17, popstar Ariana Grande is offering her fans a range of accessories that offer presale ticket access for the concerts of her 2019 tour.

Grande has made available a range of accessories in the colors of her next album on her website.

A lithograph, sweatshirts, t-shirts, a perfume and even a sleep mask -- fans of the Dangerous Woman singer can choose from a wide choice of merchandise.




Some of them offer presale ticket access for the concerts of her 2019 tour, while others are bundled with free digital copies of Sweetener.

Prices start at USD 12.

