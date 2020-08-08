Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His 'Dola' with Devdas Song Playing in the Background

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his biceps on his Instagram stories, adding a twist of humour to it.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His 'Dola' with Devdas Song Playing in the Background
Arjun Kapoor flaunts his biceps on his Instagram stories, adding a twist of humour to it.

Arjun Kapoor surely seems to have been on a body-building trip during the lockdown. He flaunted his bulky biceps on Instagram stories. For a twist of humour, he added the hit song "Dola re" from the 2002 release Devdas, in the background.

arjun

Arjun recently stepped out to get a haircut in salon. In a viral video, he was seen thanking the people in the salon for getting back to business, following proper safety precautions and norms.

Arjun was last seen in the 2019 epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in the upcoming black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. This film marks the third collaboration of Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Others playing important roles in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Sanjay Mishra.

Arjun has also signed a cross-border romantic-comedy, Chale Chalo opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film is helmed by debutante Kaashvie Nair and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham.

