Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Spent a Chilled Out Day with His Pet Maxx, See Pic

Arjun Kapoor shared a delightful post on social media featuring his dog, Maxx.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 9, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun Kapoor Spent a Chilled Out Day with His Pet Maxx, See Pic
Arjun Kapoor shared a delightful post on social media featuring his dog, Maxx.

Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, shared a delightful post on social media featuring his dog, Maxx. The actor shared a series of visuals including a video where we see the bulldog smearing his master with a lot of love. Arjun also posted a few selfies with Maxx. It is quite visible from the pictures that the dog didn’t have the patience to remain still.

The Gunday actor captioned the post, “Mad max & me!!! Max-ed out this Sunday with all the love...PS : not one decent photo was taken (sic.)”

Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur commented on the post, “Ayeee such a cutie. Last pic is my fav!” “So cutee,” wrote Tiger Shroff.

The year marks completing a decade for Arjun in the film industry and recently he opened up about feeling nervous before every film till date.

Arjun told The Times Of India, “With every film of mine, I think whether I will fulfil my own expectations. I judge myself a lot and that’s my nature. I am not an internal optimist and I never try to live in the delusion that I am perfect (sic.)”

Arjun was last seen in 2019 epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He next outing will be in the upcoming black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. This film marks the third collaboration of Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Others playing important roles in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading