Arjun Kapoor Spent a Chilled Out Day with His Pet Maxx, See Pic

Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, shared a delightful post on social media featuring his dog, Maxx. The actor shared a series of visuals including a video where we see the bulldog smearing his master with a lot of love. Arjun also posted a few selfies with Maxx. It is quite visible from the pictures that the dog didn’t have the patience to remain still.

The Gunday actor captioned the post, “Mad max & me!!! Max-ed out this Sunday with all the love...PS : not one decent photo was taken (sic.)”

Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur commented on the post, “Ayeee such a cutie. Last pic is my fav!” “So cutee,” wrote Tiger Shroff.

The year marks completing a decade for Arjun in the film industry and recently he opened up about feeling nervous before every film till date.

Arjun told The Times Of India, “With every film of mine, I think whether I will fulfil my own expectations. I judge myself a lot and that’s my nature. I am not an internal optimist and I never try to live in the delusion that I am perfect (sic.)”

Arjun was last seen in 2019 epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He next outing will be in the upcoming black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. This film marks the third collaboration of Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Others playing important roles in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

