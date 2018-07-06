GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arjun Kapoor Strike a Royal Pose for Magazine Cover Shoot; See Pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently posed for the July cover of Hello! India magazine and revealed his royal self.

Zoya Hussain | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor, who is prepping for his next big release Namaste England, has graced the cover of the July 2018 edition of Hello! India Magazine.

The magazine cover is all things classy, courtesy to Arjun Kapoor who adds his subtle charm to the cover.

The Gunday actor takes the lead in the men’s special with total suaveness. He is seen flaunting an all-black ethnic attire, and looks regal in a felt suiting bandhgala jacket paired with fitted trousers all from Shantanu & Nikhil, styled by Sonam Poladia.

Sleek hair and well-groomed beard with kohled eyes completed his dashing look.

The actor himself took to Instagram sharing the cover and captioned it as "The royal vibe... @hellomagindia @shantanunikhil". This special men’s edition talks about how the actor leads the 21st-century gentleman’s club.

Well, we bet he’s nailing the photoshoot and you can’t cease looking at him.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on



We also came across a series of inside pictures. While his apparels boast of a blend of contemporary and vintage, Arjun experimenting on ornaments is pretty much new to us!

Check It Out:











On the work front, the bollywood hunk will be next seen in film Panipat, which features him as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the brother of Peshwa Chimaji Appa. Looks like Arjun Kapoor is soaking in the royal mood already.

