Arjun Kapoor Visits Hair Salon As Lockdown is Eased; See Video

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he is seen giving a haircut to actor Arjun Kapoor with necessary precautionsto fight Covid-19.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Visits Hair Salon As Lockdown is Eased; See Video
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he is seen giving a haircut to actor Arjun Kapoor with necessary precautionsto fight Covid-19.

With lockdown restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, many salons and parlours have re-opened after a gap of almost three months. Actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to make a visit for a hair crop.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video in which he is seen giving a haircut to Arjun.

"Thank you Aalim bhai for having me back. It's been a new experience but a very safe experience," Arjun said in the video.

Both Arjun and Aalim are seen wearing masks and gloves.

"Arjun getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions instructed by the government and the experts," Aalim captioned the post.

Arjun will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai. His film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is also ready for release.

