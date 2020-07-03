Arjun Kapoor Visits Hair Salon As Lockdown is Eased; See Video
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he is seen giving a haircut to actor Arjun Kapoor with necessary precautionsto fight Covid-19.
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he is seen giving a haircut to actor Arjun Kapoor with necessary precautionsto fight Covid-19.
With lockdown restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, many salons and parlours have re-opened after a gap of almost three months. Actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to make a visit for a hair crop.
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video in which he is seen giving a haircut to Arjun.
"Thank you Aalim bhai for having me back. It's been a new experience but a very safe experience," Arjun said in the video.
Both Arjun and Aalim are seen wearing masks and gloves.
"Arjun getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions instructed by the government and the experts," Aalim captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Days At work Are Back Again!!!😁 . @arjunkapoor at Salon Hakim’s Aalim getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts. . #arjunkapoor #aalimhakim #salonhakimsaalim #teamha #safetyfirst #precautions #hygiene #socialdistancing
Arjun will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai. His film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is also ready for release.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saroj Khan's Last Instagram Post Was Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput: I'll Always Love You
- Saroj Khan Recalls Giving Shah Rukh Khan His Iconic Arms Open Pose in Baazigar, Watch Throwback Video
- Sanjay Dutt to Sunny Deol: Saroj Khan Came To The Rescue Of These Non-dancers In Bollywood
- Queen and Her Princess: Serena Williams Twinning with Daughter On-court Wins Hearts
- Realme Buds Q Review: If You Are Set to Buy The Redmi Earbuds S, Do Check These Out Too