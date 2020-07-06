Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Rampal is All Praise for Daughter Mahikaa as She Scores an 'Incredible Result'

Arjun called his baby girl the ultimate rockstar as he congratulated her on her outstanding results in IB finals

Trending Desk

July 6, 2020
Arjun Rampal recently had a proud father moment. The actor took to his social media account on Sunday to share an appreciation post for his elder daughter, Mahikaa. Arjun called his baby girl the ultimate rockstar as he congratulated her on her outstanding results in IB finals. She scored an incredible 7/7 in science and mathematics making her dad proud of her “baby jaan”.

The Om Shanti Om actor accompanied the post with a collage of two selfies with his daughter. The post was captioned, “She is the ultimate rockstar... congratulations on your outstanding results in ur IB finals @mahikaarampal 7/7 in science and Math. Incredible. Soooooo proud my baby jaan. #mahikaarocks”

Mahikaa is the eldest born from Arjun’s marriage to ex-wife, Mehr. The couple married in 1998 and divorced in 2018. They also have a younger daughter, Myra, 15. The Rajneeti actor welcomed a son, in 2019 with his now-partner, Gabriel Demetriades, who is a model from South Africa.

On Father’s Day, the Rock On actor posted a picture with his three kids in one frame. He penned a heartfelt message in the caption, "You guys make my life and me. Just pure gratitude. It's good to be a dad."

On the acting front, Arjun starred in the 2019 film, Paltan with Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Esha Gupta. Last year, he was also seen in a web show, The Final Call on OTT platform. Neeraj Kabi, Jaaved Jafferi and Harshad Arora were also part of the thriller series.

