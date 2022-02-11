Arjun Rampal's Pic Proves that he was Already Promoting Gender Fluidity in the 90s, before Harry Styles

Before becoming an actor, Arjun Rampal was already slaying it as a model in the entertainment industry. The 49-year-old actor and producer began his career modelling way back in the nineties. His modelling talent is quite evident from the impressive pictures that often find his admirers on the internet. Most recently, Arjun’s picture from a modelling assignment in the 90s was shared by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Instagram.

Recently, the Indian haute couture designer duo shared a pic of Arjun from a 1994 photoshoot. It seems Arjun was already into gender fluid fashion before Harry Styles did it. The picture shows Arjun in a lime green sari draped around his waist. The designer duo added in the caption, “Breaking the rules. Arjun Rampal wears a lime green silk pin tuck dhoti drape sari at a shoot in 1994.” With his chiseled muscular torso in full display, Arjun was seen playing with the breezy silhouette in the photoshoot. Netizens have also admired Arjun’s modelling talent in the comments. One of the users wrote, “I love this one! Beautiful.” Another follower commented, “Best in the universe.”

The actor often takes his followers on a journey back to his early days as a model. In an Instagram post shared in 2020, Arjun took us back to 1995 when a photographer named Pat took the images of him. The actor said “remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friends terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude. nostalgia.”

In another Instagram post shared by the actor, Arjun could be seen taking inspiration from the DC comic villain, Joker. Arjun posed for the camera in green hair and is channelling his inner Joker persona for this shoot. The actor added in the caption, “I guess had the Joker on my mind 25 years ago.”

