Armaan Malik Shares Concerns About Mental Health During Lockdown in New Message

Armaan Malik revealed that he himself is going through a similar experience and has been feeling low of late. He reached out to all the viewers, requesting them to listen to peaceful and calm music.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Armaan Malik Shares Concerns About Mental Health During Lockdown in New Message
(Image: Yogen Shah)

Singer Armaan Malik has shared a video on social media where he talks heart-to-heart with fans. The video, uploaded by the 24-year-old singer on his Twitter account, touched the topic of mental wellbeing during the ongoing lockdown.

Armaan begins the video saying, “Hey everyone! I just wanted to check in and see how you all are doing. This is a very tough time for all of us but what’s really tricky here is that our mental health is really getting affected.”

He said that people are unable to get enough sleep these days. This is also adding to crazy thoughts as the mind is racing all day long.

The Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon singer revealed that he himself is going through a similar experience and has been feeling low of late. Malik reached out to all the viewers, requesting them to listen to peaceful and calm music. “I can share some playlists as well. But I think that’s really necessary because that’s what I’m using to calm myself down and also try to get sleep,” he added.

His thread was captioned as, “Just wanted to reach out to all those people who might be going through something similar during this #lockdown (sic.)”

