Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share

ARMED FORCES FLAG DAY: December 7 is commemorated as Armed Forces Flag Day to honour the martyred soldiers who safeguard the country against all dangers. This day is devoted to the soldiers who defended the honour and safety of their nation by defending its borders, be it land, water or air.

On Armed Forces Flag day, let us take a look at the wishes and messages we can share with those who are serving the nation.

Armed Forces Flag Day: Quotes

“The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever.”

“We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession." “War is not just a shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also a shower of blood and bones on both sides.” “There is the National Flag. He must be cold, indeed, who can look upon its folds rippling in the breeze without pride of country.” “Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us."

Armed Forces Flag Day: Messages and Wishes

For the battles, they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation. Let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day. In order to have harmony and peace, in order to have a happy life, we need armed forces to keep us safe…. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2022 On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, let us help our soldiers in whichever way we can to tell them that we are with them. Warm wishes on this significant day. They who sacrifice all their comforts, they who give up on their lives need our support to keep moving on….. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day! We have always been safe when they are around. Thanking our armed forces on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

