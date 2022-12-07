ARMED FORCES FLAG DAY 2022: Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 to honour the martyrs, veterans, and serving personnel of the Indian military. The day has been marked every year since 1949 to celebrate the valiant efforts undertaken by military personnel to safeguard the country’s borders and raise funds to ensure their and their family’s well-being.

Participating in the celebrations and buying small items such as flags, coupons, and cards helps contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

Armed Forces Flag Day: History

The decision to celebrate an Armed Forces Flag Day was taken on August 28, 1949, by a committee set up under the then Defense Minister of India. Later, in 1993, the Defense Ministry of India combined all related welfare funds, such as the funds for war victims and the Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, into a single fund, the AFFDF. Donations collected by distributing token flags and stickers among the public go to this fund now.

Armed Forces Flag Day: Significance

The day not only marks the sacrifice of those who were and are serving in the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and other armed forces but also creates a tangible impact by ensuring the welfare of the soldiers and their families. Contributing to the AFFDF is considered the moral responsibility of every citizen.

The funds thus collected are utilised to furnish financial assistance to needy veterans, war widows, their dependents, and the organisations involved in their rehabilitation.

How to contribute?

The AFFDF is administered by the Kendriya Sainik Board and is open for contributions throughout the year. Those willing to contribute can either pay online through the link available at the official website of the Kendriya Sainik Board, or through a payee cheque to the specific accounts in Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India or ICICI Bank.

You can find all the details of the bank accounts needed to make the donation and the online payment link here: https://www.ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm.

The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) is an apex body of the Indian government. It formulates and operates various welfare and rehabilitation schemes for ex-servicepersons and their dependents through a network of Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs) spread throughout the country.

