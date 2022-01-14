Armed Forces Veterans Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Armed Forces Veterans Day 2022: Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed on January 14 every year, since 2017. It is celebrated to honour the sacrifice of our veterans in serving the nation. Armed Forces Veterans Day was called Armistice Day when it was announced and this year, the nation will celebrate the 6th Armed Forces Veterans Day. Armed Forces Veterans Day recognises the services rendered by Field Marshal KM Cariappa OBE, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces. He retired on January 14 in 1953.

Last year on this day, wreath laying ceremony, as well as, Veterans Meet were organised at various Military Stations to mark the solidarity of our veterans. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat had attended the Veterans Meet at Air Force Station, Bengaluru. NoK, Veterans and representatives of various ex-servicemen organisations were also present at the event.

The event was organised in compliance with all COVID protocols. While speaking on the occasion, the late Army Chief had highlighted important welfare measures undertaken by various departments amid the pandemic. He also talked about the Swarnim Vijay Varsh that was celebrated throughout the year in 2021 to honour veterans who fought and won the 1971 Kargil war.

Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed to reiterate the resolve of services for the well being of veterans and assure them that their valuable suggestions are always welcome. Last year, Admiral Karambir Singh released the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ song dedicated to our brave and courageous soldiers of the 1971 war.

The event also serves as a platform to strengthen the bond between serving personnel and veterans.

At various events, stalls are set up at the venue for the benefit of ex-servicemen, which includes health and medical check-up camp, job placement and resettlement stall. In addition, there are informative lectures on pensions and welfare-related subjects. Various government departments commemorate the day in their own unique way.

