English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arnold Schwarzenegger Filed for Divorce Seven Years Ago, But is Still Married
Maria Shriver filed the divorce after she learned that Schwarzenegger fathered a child with their housekeeper.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote the film ''Wonders Of The Sea'', at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actor, author and former professional body-builder Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver are still awaiting their divorce to be official -- seven years after filing for it.
Journalist, author and the former First Lady of California Maria Shriver filed for divorce with Schwarzenegger on July 1, 2011. But it has been seven years and the couple is still married, reports TMZ.
Shriver filed the divorce after she learned that Schwarzenegger fathered a child with their housekeeper.
There was never any real custody complaint of their four children, of which two -- Patrick and Christopher -- were minors at the time. Both Schwarzenegger and Shriver quickly agreed on joint custody. Christopher is now 20, so there hasn't been a theoretical custody issue for years.
As for a property settlement, there was a pot of around $400 million to split. The couple reportedly started dating in 1982 and married in 1986.
Schwarzenegger has not shown interest in making the divorce final, reports TMZ.
Also Watch
Journalist, author and the former First Lady of California Maria Shriver filed for divorce with Schwarzenegger on July 1, 2011. But it has been seven years and the couple is still married, reports TMZ.
Shriver filed the divorce after she learned that Schwarzenegger fathered a child with their housekeeper.
There was never any real custody complaint of their four children, of which two -- Patrick and Christopher -- were minors at the time. Both Schwarzenegger and Shriver quickly agreed on joint custody. Christopher is now 20, so there hasn't been a theoretical custody issue for years.
As for a property settlement, there was a pot of around $400 million to split. The couple reportedly started dating in 1982 and married in 1986.
Schwarzenegger has not shown interest in making the divorce final, reports TMZ.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lower-order Resistance Saves Day for West Indies ‘A’ Against India ‘A’
- THE TIPPLING POINT | 'If It's French, It's the Best': How an American Sold Miniature France in Bottle
- Tour de France: Froome Plays Catch-up Behind Debutant Gaviria
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism