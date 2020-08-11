Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Pumps Up in the Sun, Copies Dad's Bodybuilding Pose

Joseph Baena has taken after his bodybuilder father in terms of dedication to fitness, and has been working out rigorously during quarantine.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Pumps Up in the Sun, Copies Dad's Bodybuilding Pose
Joseph Baena (left) and with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joseph Baena takes after his father, bodybuilder-turned-action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, as a lover of fitness. The 22-year-old bodybuilder has spent his time in quarantine getting into even better shape.

He not only looks strikingly similar to his famous father, Joseph has also embraced a lifestyle of exercise and bodybuilding with weights just like the Terminator star and former California Governor.

Joseph has been working out in his home gym and showing off his achievements on social media. He has also been perfecting his recreations of some of his father's most iconic physique poses.

He was spotted doing some training outdoors recently. He wanted to tan and pump up at the same time.

"Nothing like the good ol tan-pump combo," he wrote in the caption of his latest workout video on Instagram, where he can be seen performing several reps of a barbell row.

By the end of the set Baena flashed a big beaming smile and then turned around to do a traditional muscle flex, much like his father did during his years as a champion bodybuilder, beginning in the 1960s.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing like the good ol tan-pump combo!

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on

Joseph's mother, Mildred Baena, was the Schwarzenegger family's housekeeper when she had an affair with the action film star.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading