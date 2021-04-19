Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: 5 Superhit Songs of Bollywood’s ‘Circuit’

Bollywood’s ‘Circuit’ aka Arshad Warsi left an unforgettable impression on the audience’s mind with his performance in Munnabhai M.B.B.S. His comic timing was loved by all. With films like the Golmaal series, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Dhamaal, the actor cemented his own place in the industry. While it is a known that Arshad made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Tere Mere Sapne, a film that was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company -ABCL, very few know that the actor had worked as a choreographer before that. As Arshad turns a year older today, April 19, 2021, we look at some of his most super hit songs that shouldn’t be missed.

The first superhit song of Arshad’s career came with his debut Tere Mere Sapne. The peppy number Aankh Marey became an instant sensation and has survived through the test of time. The song’s popularity can be estimated with the fact that it was recreated by Mika Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simba and it even then connected with the audience despite the over 20-year gap.

This song from Arshad and John Abraham starrer Goal was such a hit that any Indian wedding or celebration was incomplete without ‘Billo Rani’.

The tongue twisting quirky lyrics of Ibn-E- Batuta made it song a raging hit. This song from Nasiruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, Arshad starrer topped the music charts and was loved by fans.

Lovers across the country resonated with the lyrics of Dil To Bachcha Hai ji. The song gave words to lovers’ feeling of helplessness before their heart – that refuses to grow up.

This peppy number from the second instalment of the Golmaal Series features the film’s entire cast.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor among others.

