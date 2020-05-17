Take the pledge to vote

Arshad Warsi Loses 6 Kgs in a Month

Actor Arshad Warsi took to social media to reveal that he had lost 6 kgs in one month amid the lockdown with the help of intermittent fasting, cardio weight training and zero consumption of carbs.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Arshad Warsi Loses 6 Kgs in a Month
Image: Instagram/ Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi has been able to shed off 6 kilos of weight during lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Arshad shared that he followed a strict diet to lose weight.

"Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio and weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got four more to go.

"This morning I had carbs, and omg it's the best thing in the world. Now I have to find another way to get fit," he tweeted.

Reacting to Arshad's tweet, Raveena Tandon shared that she tried the same routine, but failed.

"How? Tried the same. The damn weighing scale didn't budge after a kg and half loss," she added.

Explaining his fitness regime to Raveena, Arshad further tweeted: "Intermittent and keto with a special kind of cardio exercise I do on the treadmill, no running.... my invention, will send you a video, try it you'll love it."

On the work front, Arshad is currently being lauded for his show Asur.

