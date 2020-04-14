Arti Singh Shares Tips On How To Stay Calm In The Face Of These Testing Times
Apart from doing daily household chores, cooking and catching up on films and web-series, Arti has also been practicing yoga.
Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh urges people to practice yoga during these times of COVID-19 stress.
The quarantine has given a chance to people to do the things that they didn't otherwise get time for, owing to their busy work schedules.
"I used to practice yoga daily when I was in Lucknow but I lost touch in between. Now that we are all home and have time in our hands, I have got back to doing it daily. Usually, I try to do it as soon as I wake up or in the evenings, depending upon how I am feeling that day," she said.
"Yoga has positively affected me as it helps calm down my mind. I encourage everyone to do a short session of yoga every day, as these are testing times we are all facing. Yoga will essentially keep you calm and patient," she added.
